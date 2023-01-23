Another cop in kidnap of sabungero surrenders

MANILA, Philippines — Another former police officer tagged in the kidnapping of an online cockfight agent in San Pablo, Laguna surrendered to authorities over the weekend. Former corporal Roy Navarette surrendered to the Calauan police in Calauan town on Saturday night.

Navarette’s surrender came two days after his co-accused – former patrolman Rigel Brosas and ex-corporal Daryl Paghangaan – yielded to the Philippine National Police-Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (PNP-IMEG) on Thursday.

Navarette was accompanied by his wife Herlyn to the Calauan police. He was wanted for four counts of robbery with violence, kidnapping and serious illegal detention.

No bail was recommended for the kidnapping and serious illegal detention cases filed against Navarette.

For the robbery with violence, the court recommended bail of P400,000 for each count of the offense.

Navarette was placed under the custody of the Calauan police.

Records showed Navarette, Paghangaan and Brosas reportedly posed as agents of the National Bureau of Investigation and seized Ricardo Lasco from his house in Barangay San Lucas, San Pablo City on Aug. 30, 2021.

Lasco and 33 other online sabungeros, who were also reported missing in 2021, have yet to be located.

The PNP expressed confidence that the three suspects would reveal the brains behind the kidnapping of Lasco.