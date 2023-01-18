^

Nation

Dawlah bomb-maker arrested in Cotabato town

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 18, 2023 | 11:15am
Dawlah bomb-maker arrested in Cotabato town
This satellite image shows President Roxas town in North Cotabato.
Google Maps

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Authorities arrested Tuesday in President Roxas, Cotabato a wanted bomb-maker of the Dawlah Islamiya wanted for deadly bombings in central Mindanao.

Brig. Gen. Roy Galido, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, and Brig. Gen. Jamili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, separately confirmed Wednesday the arrest of the suspect, Jordan Akmad, now detained.

Local officials in the adjoining Maguindanao and Cotabato provinces told reporters Wednesday Akmad belongs to the Hassan faction of the Dawlah Islamiya, tagged in deadly bombings in central Mindanao since 2014.

Galido said personnel of the 602nd Brigade, the 90th and 72nd Infantry Battalions and policemen from units of PRO-12 cornered Akmad in his hideout in Barangay Salat in President Roxas, a hinterland town in Cotabato, before dawn Tuesday.

Akmad voluntarily turned himself in when policemen showed him copies of warrants for his arrest in connection with multiple murder and multiple frustrated murder cases pending in different courts in Mindanao.

He was also implicated in recent bus bombings in the neighboring Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato provinces.

The Dawlah Islamiya and its two allies, the Al-Khobar and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, have a reputation for bombing public conveyances and business establishments whose owners refuse to pay “protection money” on a monthly basis.

BOMBING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAL crew caught with 40 kilos of onions, fruits &nbsp;

PAL crew caught with 40 kilos of onions, fruits  

By Robertzon Ramirez | 3 days ago
How far will you go to look for cheaper onions?
Nation
fbtw
MMDA, DILG to sustain clearing operations

MMDA, DILG to sustain clearing operations

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, in coordination with the Department of the Interior and Local Government, yesterday...
Nation
fbtw

Go, team abort flight after plane stalls

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go and his team had to abort their flight to the Visayas after their aircraft stalled upon takeoff at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

P3.56 million shabu, marijuana seized in South Cotabato, Cavite

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Anti-narcotics officers seized illegal drugs worth P3.56 million in South Cotabato and Cavite on Monday.
Nation
fbtw

BOC eyes charges vs 10 flight attendants over onions

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Ten flight attendants who brought home 40 kilos of onions and fruits from the Middle East without proper documents may be held liable under the law, an official of the Bureau of Customs said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gambling lords seek meeting with PNP chief

Gambling lords seek meeting with PNP chief

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Gambling lords have sought an audience with Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr.
Nation
fbtw
Sandra Cam walks free from PNP Custodial Center

Sandra Cam walks free from PNP Custodial Center

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board member Sandra Cam walked free from detention on Monday night, hours after...
Nation
fbtw
New voter registrants breach 1 million

New voter registrants breach 1 million

By Robertzon Ramirez | 11 hours ago
More than one million voters have registered for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections set in October, according...
Nation
fbtw
Strong quake shakes Camarines Norte

Strong quake shakes Camarines Norte

By Miriam Desacada | 11 hours ago
A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Camarines Norte yesterday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology...
Nation
fbtw
NBI to probe &lsquo;kidnapping&rsquo; of community workers

NBI to probe ‘kidnapping’ of community workers

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation will be asked to look into the supposed kidnapping of two community development workers...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with