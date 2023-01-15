Seaman shot dead

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna – A seaman was gunned down at his hardware store in Lucena City in Quezon on Friday night.

Ispin Monteclaro, 52, was tending the store in Barangay Bocohan when an unidentified man wearing a camouflage hoodie entered and shot him several times at around 7:30 p.m., city police chief Lt. Col. Erick Roranes said.

Monteclaro died while being treated at the United Doctors Hospital yesterday.

“We are conducting backtracking investigation and reviewing video footages of closed-circuit television cameras installed near the house of the victim to identify the assailant,” Roranes said.

He said three bullet shells for a gun of unknown caliber were recovered at the scene.