^

Nation

Seaman shot dead

Michelle Zoleta - The Philippine Star
January 15, 2023 | 12:00am

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna – A seaman was gunned down at his hardware store in Lucena City in Quezon on Friday night.

Ispin Monteclaro, 52, was tending the store in Barangay Bocohan when an unidentified man wearing a camouflage hoodie entered and shot him several times at around 7:30 p.m., city police chief Lt. Col. Erick Roranes said.

Monteclaro died while being treated at the United Doctors Hospital yesterday.

“We are conducting backtracking investigation and reviewing video footages of closed-circuit television cameras installed near the house of the victim to identify the assailant,” Roranes said.

He said three bullet shells for a gun of unknown caliber were recovered at the scene.

SEAMAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Clarita out, Eduardo in': Marcos Jr. appoints A&ntilde;o as National Security Adviser

'Clarita out, Eduardo in': Marcos Jr. appoints Año as National Security Adviser

By James Relativo | 10 hours ago
Former Interior Secretary Eduardo Año will now be President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s new National Security Adviser —...
Nation
fbtw
'Clarita out, Eduardo in': Marcos Jr. appoints A&ntilde;o as National Security Adviser

'Clarita out, Eduardo in': Marcos Jr. appoints Año as National Security Adviser

By James Relativo | 10 hours ago
Former Interior Secretary Eduardo Año will now be President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s new National Security Adviser —...
Nation
fbtw

Nueva Ecija trader claims P114.3 million lotto prize

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 2 days ago
A businessman from Nueva Ecija who won the jackpot in the 6/45 Megalotto drawn on Dec. 24 last year has claimed his winnings.
Nation
fbtw
2 'motornappers' nabbed in Antipolo manhunt operation

2 'motornappers' nabbed in Antipolo manhunt operation

7 hours ago
Suspects allegedly involved in motorcycle theft along C. Lawis Ext. Cor. Bonifacio St. Brgy. Dela Paz, Antipolo City last...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PAL crew caught with 40 kilos of onions, fruits &nbsp;

PAL crew caught with 40 kilos of onions, fruits  

By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 hour ago
How far will you go to look for cheaper onions?
Nation
fbtw

Quezon City opens new facilities at Amoranto Sports Complex

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
The Quezon City government has opened four new facilities at the Amoranto Sports Complex, which Mayor Joy Belmonte said would allow the city to hold local and international sporting events.
Nation
fbtw
Japan envoy condoles with Lopez family

Japan envoy condoles with Lopez family

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Japan Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko has offered his condolences to the Lopez family following the death of Ambassador Manuel...
Nation
fbtw
4 fires hit Metro Manila

4 fires hit Metro Manila

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
At least four fires broke out in Metro Manila since Friday.
Nation
fbtw

Navotas Day declared special non-working day

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Residents of Navotas City will enjoy a day off from work and classes tomorrow as they celebrate the city’s 117th founding anniversary.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with