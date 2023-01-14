Fire hits Makati building

MANILA, Philippines — A fire hit the PDCP Bank Centre building in Makati City yesterday.

The Bureau of Fire Protection said the fire broke out at around 12:47 p.m. and reached first alarm.

Arson probers said the fire originated at a Burger King branch on the first floor of the building located at the corner of Leviste and Rufino streets in Barangay Bel-Air.

The fire was placed under control at around 1:08 p.m. and put out around 10 minutes later. There were no reported casualties during the fire.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire and the estimated cost of damage to property.