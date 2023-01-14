Pasig shuts down restaurant over wastewater disposal

MANILA, Philippines — A fastfood restaurant in Pasig was shut down by the city government for dumping wastewater into a creek.

Mayor Vico Sotto said they closed down the KFC Victoria branch in Barangay Kapasigan after an inspection revealed the restaurant had been disposing of used cooking oil and wastewater directly into the Parian Creek.

The establishment also did not secure an environmental permit to operate (EPO), he added.

Sotto said the KFC branch can only resume its operations if it fixes its wastewater treatment and secures an EPO.

Erring business establishments can face sanctions under Republic Act 9275, or the Philippine Clean Water Act.