Teacher held for drugs in Isabela

Artemio Dumlao - The Philippine Star
January 13, 2023 | 12:00am

BAGUIO CITY , Philippines – Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Cagayan Valley arrested a public school teacher in a sting in Angadanan, Isabela on Monday, belated reports showed.

Quoting town police chief Maj. Ardee Tion, Cagayan Valley police information officer Lt. Col. Saturnino Soriano said Virgilio Estrada, 35, was apprehended after selling three sachets of shabu worth P2,000 to undercover PDEA agents in Purok 7, Barangay Centro.

Estrada was tagged as a ”high-value” target of both the police and PDEA in Angadanan.                                      

