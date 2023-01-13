‘Subic freeport closure will not solve smuggling’

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT, Philippines — The closure of this freeport is not the answer to smuggling, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) chairman and administrator Rolen Paulino said.

He was reacting to a statement of Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, House committee on ways and means chairman, to close the freeport to address “rampant smuggling.”

Paulino said the SBMA is working hand-in-hand with concerned government agencies to prevent smuggling.

He said the SBMA along with the Bureau of Customs, Department of Agriculture and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency inspect all ships that dock at the freeport.

“We conduct a ship pre-arrival meeting and inspect the shipments to see if there is any misdeclaration, misclassification or undervaluation in the cargoes. If we find anything suspicious, we hold the shipment and investigate,” Paulino said.

He said the confiscation of smuggled items is proof that the SBMA and other government agencies tasked to guard the entry points in the country are doing their job.