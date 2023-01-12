^

Nation

5 caught with P1 million shabu

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
January 12, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Anti-narcotics officers confiscated shabu valued at P1.11 million in Marikina City on Tuesday night.

The drugs were recovered from Mark Samuel Martin, 26; Percival Payumo, 31; Anthony Vistro, 45; Aya Roxas, 32, and a 17-year-old boy, National Capital Region Police Office director Maj. Gen. Jonnel Estomo said in a statement.

The suspects were apprehended by operatives of the Eastern Police District (EPD) in a sting in Barangay Concepcion Uno.

The suspects allegedly negotiated a drug deal with a police officer.

Apart from shabu, police also confiscated a motorcycle, which the suspects used during the transaction.

“I commend the unwavering effort of the EPD in our campaign against illegal drugs,” Estomo said.

