^

Nation

NTC to implement signal shutdown in Cebu for Sinulog events

Philstar.com
January 10, 2023 | 2:26pm
NTC to implement signal shutdown in Cebu for Sinulog events
A props girl from the contingent of Carcar City fixes and retouches the costumes of the dancers before the parade for the One Cebu Island Sinulog sa Kabataan on January 8, 2023.
The Freeman

CEBU CITY, Philippines (Philippine News Agency) — The National Telecommunications Commission will implement a temporary shutdown of telecommunication signals during the three major Sinulog activities on Saturday and Sunday.

However, Mayor Michael Rama on Monday said he is opposed to the suspension of mobile phone signals, claiming he was not consulted when the police recommended it to the NTC.

In a memorandum dated January 6 and released on Monday, the NTC directed the telcos "to temporarily cut off all network services" on three events — the fluvial procession on Saturday dawn, a solemn procession of the holy image of the Sen?or Sto. Nin?o on Saturday afternoon and the Sinulog grand parade the whole day on Sunday.

The signal shutdown during the fluvial procession will last for six hours from 4-10 a.m. covering the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu; eight hours for the solemn procession from 12 noon to 8 p.m. covering the uptown to downtown area here; and the whole day from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the grand parade covering the entire downtown district to the South Road Properties.

FROM THE FREEMAN: For Sinulog 2023: Signal shutoff, gun ban loom

The memo came after Police Brig. Gen. Jerry Bearis, Police Regional Office - Central Visayas chief, in a letter dated Dec. 26, 2022 addressed to NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba, recommended a signal shutdown "to ensure the security and safety of everyone who will participate in the said festivities."

But Rama said he was "disappointed" by the decision of the police to jam the mobile phone signals.

"Please, I don't want to quarrel with you. We are the organizer. Did you ever visit us, the organizer, how will we go about it?" Rama said.

Bearis, for his part, said on Monday that Rama has the final say on whether to implement the signal shutdown during the Sinulog celebration but did not say if he will reconsider its earlier recommendation which led to the issuance of the NTC memo.

Councilor Joel Garganera, who works for the safety and security committee for the Sinulog 2023, said the city government is hoping that the police will take into account the sentiment on the plan to jam signals at a time when Cebuanos are celebrating a joyous occasion.

Garganera, however, thanked the PRO-7 for deploying the police force to secure the festivities.

"Besides, locals prefer to stay at home and give priorities to our guests and tourist, so if they instead order food deliveries because of traffic so they have to wait (the lifting of the signal) jam? After the pandemic, things change and cellphone signals are vital in our daily activities," the councilor said. — Philippine News Agency/ John Rey Saavedra

--


The Philippine News Agency (PNA) is the Philippine government’s official web-based newswire service.

CEBU

CEBU CITY

SINULOG FESTIVAL 2023
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 bettors split P142.5 million lotto prize

2 bettors split P142.5 million lotto prize

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
Two bettors in Luzon and Mindanao won the P142.5-million jackpot in the Grand Lotto 6/55 draw on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw

Ex-lawmaker gets 56 years over ‘pork’ scam 

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
A former congressman from Leyte has been sentenced to 56 years in prison in connection with the pork barrel scam in 2007.
Nation
fbtw

Pinoys warned vs China rocket debris anew   

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 15 hours ago
Another advisory has been issued regarding the estimated drop zones for unburned debris from the Long March 7A rocket that China launched yesterday morn-ing.
Nation
fbtw

DPWH starts construction of P77 million MSU office in Manila

15 hours ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways has commenced the construction of the P77-million liaison office of the Mindanao State University in Manila.
Nation
fbtw

Basilan mayor claims bag, P1.4 million left at NAIA

By Rudy Santos | 2 days ago
Maluso, Basilan Mayor Hanie Bud claimed on Wednesday night a bag containing P1.4 million he left behind at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Another LGU security officer shot dead in Polomolok, South Cotabato

Another LGU security officer shot dead in Polomolok, South Cotabato

By John Unson | 2 hours ago
Members of the Polomolok municipal peace and order council are convinced the brutal killings are related, perpetrated by the...
Nation
fbtw
Man takes nephews, niece hostage in Manila

Man takes nephews, niece hostage in Manila

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
A man distraught over a breakup with his girlfriend was arrested by police for reportedly holding his two nephews and a niece...
Nation
fbtw
Ex-DOJ official on Remulla drug trial: Nothing strange

Ex-DOJ official on Remulla drug trial: Nothing strange

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
The swift resolution of the drug possession case filed against Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla’s son is nothing...
Nation
fbtw
Quiapo Heritage Zone bill pushed

Quiapo Heritage Zone bill pushed

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
In time for the observance of the Feast of the Black Nazarene yesterday, Sen. Lito Lapid renewed his call for the passage...
Nation
fbtw
Chinese fugitive nabbed at NAIA

Chinese fugitive nabbed at NAIA

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
A Chinese fugitive who was arrested in 2016 for alleged possession of P100 million worth of shabu was intercepted at the Ninoy...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with