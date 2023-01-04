LTFRB: Fewer buses plying EDSA Carousel

Commuters queue for the Libreng Sakay program at the Main Avenue station of the EDSA carousel busway in Quezon City on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in the last work week of the year. The Libreng Sakay program is set to expire on December 31.

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has trimmed down the number of buses plying the EDSA Carousel as the government ended the free rides for commuters.

According to the LTFRB, the number of buses fielded on EDSA was reverted to 550 from the 758 units deployed to serve passengers during the holiday rush.

The transport regulatory body said it would monitor the situation to determine if the 550 buses are sufficient to serve commuters or if additional units would still be needed.

The LTFRB said this would also depend on the fleet management of the consortium to ensure that they are complying with the proper deployment of buses.

Buses plying the EDSA Carousel route are collecting fares ranging from P12 to P73 after the government discontinued the free ride program.

LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz said the fare matrix ensures that the passengers would be charged the appropriate fees.

He asked commuters to report to the LTFRB abusive drivers and bus conductors collecting higher fares.

“Report them to the agency so we could take action and impose fines on bus operators violating the fare matrix guide,” Guadiz said in a statement.

LTFRB technical division head Joel Bolano said they deployed personnel to monitor the operations of the EDSA busway system.

“Kahit may bayad na ang mga bus na bumibiyahe sa EDSA Carousel, patuloy pa ring naka-deploy ang personnel ng LTFRB upang mag-monitor sa mga pasahero,” Bolano said.

Meanwhile, at least 112,000 passengers flocked to the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange as work and classes resumed yesterday.

PITX spokesman Jason Salvador said most of the passengers returned to the provinces after spending the New Year in Metro Manila. –Ralph Edwin Villanueva