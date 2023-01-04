^

Nation

LTFRB: Fewer buses plying EDSA Carousel

Romina Cabrera - The Philippine Star
January 4, 2023 | 5:00am
LTFRB: Fewer buses plying EDSA Carousel
Commuters queue for the Libreng Sakay program at the Main Avenue station of the EDSA carousel busway in Quezon City on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in the last work week of the year. The Libreng Sakay program is set to expire on December 31.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has trimmed down the number of buses plying the EDSA Carousel as the government ended the free rides for commuters.

According to the LTFRB, the number of buses fielded on EDSA was reverted to 550 from the 758 units deployed to serve passengers during the holiday rush.

The transport regulatory body said it would monitor the situation to determine if the 550 buses are sufficient to serve commuters or if additional units would still be needed.

The LTFRB said this would also depend on the fleet management of the consortium to ensure that they are complying with the proper deployment of buses.

Buses plying the EDSA Carousel route are collecting fares ranging from P12 to P73 after the government discontinued the free ride program.

LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz said the fare matrix ensures that the passengers would be charged the appropriate fees.

He asked commuters to report to the LTFRB abusive drivers and bus conductors collecting higher fares.

“Report them to the agency so we could take action and impose fines on bus operators violating the fare matrix guide,” Guadiz said in a statement.

LTFRB technical division head Joel Bolano said they deployed personnel to monitor the operations of the EDSA busway system.

“Kahit may bayad na ang mga bus na bumibiyahe sa EDSA Carousel, patuloy pa ring naka-deploy ang personnel ng LTFRB upang mag-monitor sa mga pasahero,” Bolano said.

Meanwhile, at least 112,000 passengers flocked to the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange as work and classes resumed yesterday.

PITX spokesman Jason Salvador said most of the passengers returned to the provinces after spending the New Year in Metro Manila. –Ralph Edwin Villanueva

EDSA CAROUSEL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Delivery rider held for sexual harassment

By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
A delivery rider accused of sexually harassing a woman for two months was arrested in Quezon City on Monday.
Nation
fbtw

Vietnamese nabbed for drugs in Makati

By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
A Vietnamese was arrested in Makati on Sunday after he allegedly received a package, which contained shabu worth P6,800 from a delivery rider who felt suspicious about the parcel he was delivering.
Nation
fbtw

LTO suspends driver who hit pedestrian

By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office has slapped a 90-day suspension on a jeepney driver who ran over a woman crossing a pedestrian lane in Parañaque last year.
Nation
fbtw

2 dead in La Union road mishap

By Artemio Dumlao | 10 hours ago
A bus conductor and a baby died when a passenger bus rammed an acacia tree along the highway in Sitio Ambiongan, Barangay Cares in Pugo, La Union yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Floods hit 13 barangays in Lanao del Norte town

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
Flooding due to heavy rain caused by the trough or extension of a low-pressure area outside the Philippine area of responsibility has affected thousands of residents in Tubod, Lanao del Norte.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Newborn abandoned in Quezon cemetery

By Ed Amoroso | 10 hours ago
A newborn baby boy was found in a cemetery in this town on Monday.
Nation
fbtw

Bong Go aids Misamis Oriental town flood victims

10 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go personally led a relief operation for flood victims in Magsaysay, Misamis Oriental on Monday as part of his continued efforts to support distressed communities across the country.
Nation
fbtw
Dinagat activates public safety protocols amid LPA threat

Dinagat activates public safety protocols amid LPA threat

21 hours ago
Local officials warned residents of possible flooding and landslides caused by the heavy rains while coastal areas are also...
Nation
fbtw
Father, son dead in ambush in Cotabato town

Father, son dead in ambush in Cotabato town

By John Unson | 22 hours ago
Buisan died on the spot while his son succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds in a hospital later.
Nation
fbtw
Manila logs 73 fireworks injuries

Manila logs 73 fireworks injuries

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
The Manila government recorded 73 fireworks-related injuries in the city’s district hospitals during the New Year ...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with