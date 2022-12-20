^

Nation

Belmonte is top performing mayor in Metro Manila for 2022 — poll

Philstar.com
December 20, 2022 | 3:30pm
Belmonte is top performing mayor in Metro Manila for 2022 â€” poll
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte
Facebook / Quezon City Government

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte emerged as the top performing local chief executive in the National Capital Region for the year 2022, based on a survey released Tuesday by the RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc. (RPMD).

Belmonte earned an overall job performance rating of 95%.

Other top performing mayors in Metro Manila include Dale "Along" Malapitan of Caloocan, Jeannie Sandoval of Malabon and John Rey Tiangco of Navotas City, who are statistically tied for second place with a 90% score.

They were followed by Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano and Mandaluyong City Mayor Benjamin Abalos Sr., both tied for third spot with an 89% performance rating.

Garnering fourth place include Mayors Abigail Binay of Makati City and Vito Sotto of Pasig City with an 85% percent approval rating. Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Blazon came in fifth spot with an 84% performance rating.

Rounding up the sixth through tenth spots are Marcy Teodoro of Marikina City (83%), Lani Cayetano of Taguig City (82%), Wes Gatchalian of Valenzuela City (80%), Honey Lacuna of Manila (77%), and Eric Olivarez of Parañaque City (75%).

Other NCR mayors such as Francis Zamora of San Juan City earned a score of 68%, Ike Ponce III of Pateros with 67% and Imelda Aguilar of Las Piñas with 65% approval rating.

RPMD said the survey, with a ±1% margin of error and 95% confidence level, was part of the national poll “RPMD’s Boses ng Bayan” conducted from November 27 to Dec. 2, 2022.

The poll had 10,000 respondents in Metro Manila, who were registered voters and all residents of the region aged 18 to 70. They were asked: “Do you approve or disapprove of how his/her job as Mayor is being performed?”

The respondents were randomly selected and the number of participants per city was distributed proportionally based on the official voting population data, RPMD said.

--

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.

