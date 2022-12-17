6 dead in Laguna road mishap

LAGUNA, Philippines — Six persons died and another was injured when their pickup rolled over and rammed a barricade in Calamba, Laguna at dawn yesterday.

Five of the fatalities were identified as Jhomel Licas, 26, the driver of the pickup; his passengers Ruel Dimailig; Jonel Hernandez, 29; Medel Hernandez, 32, and Angelo Hernandez, 24.

Lt. Col. Lany Martirez, city police chief, said four of the victims died on the way to the Calamba Doctors Hospital.

The two other victims were declared dead on arrival at the Global Medical Care in Cabuyao City.

Marvin Hernandez, 22, remains in critical condition in a hospital.

Probers said the victims’ Mitsubishi Strada, which was reportedly speeding, veered into the opposite lane and almost hit a motorcycle and a passenger jeepney.

The pickup was a total wreck.

In Bukidnon, a passenger van collided with another van along Sayre Highway in Barangay Maluko in Manolo Fortich town yesterday, leaving eight persons injured.

The victims were taken to the Bukidnon Provincial Hospital Annex for treatment. – Michelle Zoleta, Gerry Lee Gorit