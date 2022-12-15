^

Nation

Comelec: Cagayan governor Mamba out for violating public spending ban

Philstar.com
December 15, 2022 | 2:25pm
Comelec: Cagayan governor Mamba out for violating public spending ban
In a 13-page decision promulgated on Oct. 7 but released only on Monday night, the Comelec stated that the partial motion for reconsideration filed by Pudno Nga Ilocano was denied as it did not raise new matters or issues that would convince the poll body to reconsider its decision.
Philstar.com / AJ Bolando, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections’ Second Division has disqualified Manuel Mamba as a candidate for the position of Governor for Cagayan Province for violating the 45-day public spending ban during campaign period.

Ma. Zarah Rose de Guzman Lara, a candidate gunning for the same seat, filed the petition on May 10, 2022. Lara asked the poll body to disqualify Mamba's candidacy over “massive vote buying activities” using funds from the provincial government. She also prayed for the Board of Canvassers to suspend Mamba’s proclamation should he gets the highest number of votes. 

The poll body said Lara failed to prove Mamba engaged in vote buying activities but ruled his use of funds supposed to be allocated to provincial programs without “express exemption” led to his disqualification order. 

“Under Section 2 of Comelec Resolution No. 10747, public officials or employees of barangays are banned from disbursing assets owned or controlled by the government or its subsidiaries and from spending public funds from March 25 to May 8,” the commission said in a statement Thursday.

Mamba can still appeal the decision all the way to the Supreme Court.

Allegations of vote buying

In her petition, Lara alleged Mamba gave away P550 million using funds from Cagayan’s “Krusada Kontra Korapsyon” program, after registered voters received P1,000 each under supposedly the guise of cash assistance. 

Mamba was also accused of using funds from the province’s “No Barangay Left Behind” (NBLB), “No Town Left Behind” (NTLB), and “Oplan Tulong sa Barangay" even if the Regional Trial Court Branch in Tuguegarao City issued a temporary restraining order against using funds allocated for NBLB/NTLB and Oplan Tulong.

Lara submitted pieces of evidence to the Comelec using screenshots and news clips from the Cagayan Provincial Information Office. 

“Unfortunately, all these pieces of evidence taken together, do not satisfy the requirement that there is substantial evidence that [Mamba] must be disqualified on the ground of Sec. 68 (a) of the Omnibus Election Code,” the commission said. 

Section 68 provides that candidates may be disqualified for “[giving] money or other material consideration to influence, induce or corrupt the voters or public officials performing electoral functions.”

However, the poll body noted that Lara’s submissions showed that Mamba was implementing the programs as Cagayan Governor, sans “express exemption.” — Kaycee Valmonte

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
P27 million shabu seized in Taguig, Las Pi&ntilde;as

P27 million shabu seized in Taguig, Las Piñas

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Anti-narcotics agents confiscated around four kilos of shabu valued at P27.2 million in the cities of Taguig and Las Piñas...
Nation
fbtw

Woman files rape raps vs pa

By Ed Amoroso | 15 hours ago
A woman filed rape charges against her father in Polillo, Quezon on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw

44 BIFF men surrender in North Cotabato

By John Unson | 15 hours ago
Forty-four members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters have surrendered to the military in Kabacan, North Cotabato.
Nation
fbtw
Manila cop axed for killing traffic enforcer &nbsp;

Manila cop axed for killing traffic enforcer  

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The Quezon City People’s Law Enforcement Board has dismissed from service a Manila policeman who shot dead a traffic...
Nation
fbtw

BOC seizes P131.9 million smuggled frozen goods

By Robertzon Ramirez | 15 hours ago
Smuggled frozen goods amounting to P131.9 million were seized by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) during a recent inspection at the Manila International Container Port.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP: Crime volume down 2.84%

PNP: Crime volume down 2.84%

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
The crime volume in the country has dropped by nearly three percent, the Philippine National Police reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
MMDA sees 20% spike in EDSA traffic

MMDA sees 20% spike in EDSA traffic

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
Traffic volume along major thoroughfares in Metro Manila, particularly on EDSA, is expected to worsen in the coming days leading...
Nation
fbtw
Nasino, 2 other activists seek lower bail

Nasino, 2 other activists seek lower bail

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
The families of Reina Mae Nasino and two other detained activists are hoping they will be reunited this Christmas as they...
Nation
fbtw
3 minors rescued from alleged kidnapper in Quezon City

3 minors rescued from alleged kidnapper in Quezon City

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Police rescued three minors after they were allegedly kidnapped by a man in Quezon City on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw

1,458 Central Visayas barangays still drug-affected

15 hours ago
Up to 1,458 or 48.55 percent of the 3,003 barangays in Central Visayas remain drug-affected.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with