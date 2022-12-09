Laguna kagawad held for guns

MANILA, Philippines — A barangay councilman was arrested for illegal possession of firearms in San Pablo, Laguna yesterday.

Henry Buenaflor, 53, was apprehended by operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group during a raid on his house in Barangay Sta. Ana at around 9 a.m., CIDG director Brig. Gen. Ronald Oliver Lee said.

Police obtained a search warrant from a court after they received information that the barangay official is keeping loose guns.

A .40-caliber pistol, a .9mm pistol, bullets and gun equipment were reportedly recovered from the suspect.

Buenafor is being held on charges of violating Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.