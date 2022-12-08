Negros Occidental bans live birds amid avian flu

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — The entry of live birds and their by-products from Luzon, Mindanao, Panay and Guimaras has been banned in Negros Occidental.

Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson ordered the ban under an executive order he issued on Tuesday after two cases of avian influenza or bird flu were recorded in Roxas City in Capiz and Estancia, Iloilo.

Lacson said Negros Occidental ”reserves the right” to impose a ban in other areas with probable cases of bird flu.

Processed and unprocessed raw poultry meat, day-old chicks such as broiler, layer and breeder, hatching eggs and embryonated eggs locally known as balut are exempted from the ban, but subject to compliance with requirements.

Regulated entry of gamefowls, turkey and domesticated poultry, domestic and wild birds as well as their products, ducks, pigeons and other wild birds, broilers and ready-to-lay pullets and raw poultry meat is also subject to regulations.