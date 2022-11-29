Beware of job offers abroad, OFWs told

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has warned jobseekers against the illegal operation of a human trafficking ring luring Filipinos to work abroad.

“If the job offer for countries such as Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar or Thailand is data encoder or the like, please beware. You may be lured into a human trafficking ring,” Migrant Workers Undersecretary Hans Cacdac said yesterday.

The DMW reported a rising number of Filipinos being victimized by cybercrime and human trafficking groups.

The department said most of the victims have been working in Thailand and Vietnam.