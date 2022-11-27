Chikungunya cases up 589% â€“ DOH

Chikungunya cases up 589% – DOH

MANILA, Philippines — More than 500 chikungunya cases were recorded nationwide from Jan. 1 to Nov. 5.

The latest disease surveillance report of the Department of Health (DOH) showed that a total of 551 cases were recorded, an increase of 589 percent compared to the same period last year.

Calabarzon logged the highest number of cases with 154; Central Visayas, 114, and Davao, 104.

Calabarzon also recorded the highest increase in cases compared to last year at 5,033 percent or from three to 154; Western Visayas, 1,625 percent from four to 69, and Central Visayas, 936 percent from 11 to 114.

Data from the DOH’s Epidemiology Bureau showed that there has been no reported death due to chikungunya since last year.

Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne disease like dengue, which causes fever and severe joint pain.

The other symptoms include muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash.

Chikungunya is not as fatal as dengue, but there is still no vaccine or drug against the disease.

The DOH had earlier said dengue cases in the country continue to increase with more than 180,000 recorded nationwide from Jan. 1 to Oct. 22.

An increase in cases was recorded in areas submerged in floodwater due to rains spawned by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.