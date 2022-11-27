Bulacan fireworks prices increase

BOCAUE, Bulacan, Philippines — Prices of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices in this town, dubbed as the fireworks capital of the country, have more than doubled.

Lea Alapide, president of the Philippines Pyrotechnics Manufacturers and Dealers Association Inc., said the price of 16-shot aerial pyrotechnics for example, which used to be P950, is within the range of P2,000 these days.

She said prices are expected to further increase as Christmas and the New Year approach.

Alapide said shortage of chemicals used to manufacture fireworks is the main reason for the price hike.

She said the lockdowns due to the COVID pandemic and the election ban resulted in the late procurement of chemicals by manufacturers.

The Pyrotechnics Regulatory Board of Bulacan headed by Gov. Daniel Fernando said last year’s explosion in a chemical factory in China, which is a major supplier of the local fireworks industry, contributed to the shortage of raw materials.

Alapide said many legitimate fireworks dealers have stocks only of 16-shot aerial fireworks.

She said many dealers have limited stocks of larger aerial fireworks.