MICP surpasses collection target by P17 billion â€“ BOCÂ 

MICP surpasses collection target by P17 billion – BOC 

Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
November 14, 2022 | 12:00am
MICP surpasses collection target by P17 billion – BOC 
“The record-breaking collection performance of the MICP was attributed to the improved competence level of its hard-working and dedicated personnel, coupled with the pro-active management of Famor and institutional leadership of Customs Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz,” the BOC said.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — With less than two months before the year ends, the Manila International Container Port (MICP) has collected P173.6 billion in revenue, surpassing its 2022 target by more than P17.1 billion the Bureau of Customs (BOC) reported over the weekend.

District collector Arnoldo Famor said the cumulative actual collection so far this year is higher by P27 billion compared to the P146 billion collection from January to November 2021.

Famor said the MICP would continue to improve the port’s collection efforts by further enhancing its value and classification verification.

“The record-breaking collection performance of the MICP was attributed to the improved competence level of its hard-working and dedicated personnel, coupled with the pro-active management of Famor and institutional leadership of Customs Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz,” the BOC said.

Famor said the MICP would bolster its fraud detection capabilities through continuous learning and development programs for its personnel.

He said the MCIP would engage in active inter-agency and public-private coordination.

“These initiatives are aligned with the BOC’s campaign in ease of doing business while fulfilling its mandate of revenue collection, trade facilitation and border protection,” Famor said. 

