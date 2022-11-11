MMDA: Six major roads closed for DPWH weekend roadblocking in Metro Manila

In its advisory, DPWH said road reblocking and repairs will start at 11 p.m. Friday and will last until Monday.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways will undertake reblocking and repairs on a number of major roads starting 11 p.m. Friday night to last until November 14.

In an advisory sent to reporters, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority urged motorists to plan their weekend drives accordingly with the following roads closed:

EDSA Northbound, Quezon City Boni Serrano flyover Service Rd. Boni Serrano to Main Ave. 1st lane from sidewalk, after P. Tuazon flyover to before EDSA/Aurora Blvd. tunnel 2nd lane from center island (fast lane), EDSA-Kamuning Bus Carousel Station Bus Carousel lane, after Aurora Blvd. to near New York St. 3rd lane from sidewalk (intermittent section)

Commonwealth Avenue Southbound Don Jose St., to Odigal St. (2nd and 3rd lane) inner lane

Cloverleaf EDSA NB to segment of NLEX NB outer lane

Along C-5 Service Road Brgy. Bagong Ilog near Monocrete Construction, along Lanuza cor. D. Julia Vargas near Valle Verde

C-5 Road, Pasig City Truck lane (KM 15 + 171 to KM 15 + 665)

Along EDSA Southbound (Balingasa Creek to Oliveros Footbridge), Quezon City

"The affected roads will be fully passable by 5 a.m. on Monday, November 14," the MMDA said.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.