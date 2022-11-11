^

Nation

MMDA: Six major roads closed for DPWH weekend roadblocking in Metro Manila

Philstar.com
November 11, 2022 | 2:17pm
MMDA: Six major roads closed for DPWH weekend roadblocking in Metro Manila
In its advisory, DPWH said road reblocking and repairs will start at 11 p.m. Friday and will last until Monday.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways will undertake reblocking and repairs on a number of major roads starting 11 p.m. Friday night to last until November 14.

In an advisory sent to reporters, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority urged motorists to plan their weekend drives accordingly with the following roads closed:

  • EDSA Northbound, Quezon City Boni Serrano flyover Service Rd. Boni Serrano to Main Ave. 1st lane from sidewalk, after P. Tuazon flyover to before EDSA/Aurora Blvd. tunnel 2nd lane from center island (fast lane), EDSA-Kamuning Bus Carousel Station Bus Carousel lane, after Aurora Blvd. to near New York St. 3rd lane from sidewalk (intermittent section)
  • Commonwealth Avenue Southbound Don Jose St., to Odigal St. (2nd and 3rd lane) inner lane
  • Cloverleaf EDSA NB to segment of NLEX NB outer lane  
  • Along C-5 Service Road Brgy. Bagong Ilog near Monocrete Construction, along Lanuza cor. D. Julia Vargas near Valle Verde
  • C-5 Road, Pasig City Truck lane (KM 15 + 171 to KM 15 + 665) 
  • Along EDSA Southbound (Balingasa Creek to Oliveros Footbridge), Quezon City

"The affected roads will be fully passable by 5 a.m. on Monday, November 14," the MMDA said. 

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS AND HIGHWAYS

METRO MANILA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Baguio tourist spot closed over violations

Baguio tourist spot closed over violations

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Igorot Stone Kingdom, a theme park in this city, has been ordered closed over safety issues and for operating without a business...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA: Adjusted mall hours to start Monday

MMDA: Adjusted mall hours to start Monday

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
In anticipation of a surge in traffic volume during the Christmas season, mall operations in Metro Manila will be adjusted,...
Nation
fbtw
Woman held for P680,000 shabu in Caloocan

Woman held for P680,000 shabu in Caloocan

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
A woman was caught with P680,000 worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu in a sting in Caloocan City before dawn...
Nation
fbtw

House OKs bill declaring National Hijab Day

By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
The House of Representatives approved on second reading on Wednesday a bill seeking to declare Feb. 1 as National Hijab Day.
Nation
fbtw

3 soldiers, 3 MILF members killed

By Roel Pareño | 15 hours ago
Three members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and three soldiers have been killed in skirmishes in Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan since Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MMDA: Six major roads closed for DPWH weekend roadblocking in Metro Manila

MMDA: Six major roads closed for DPWH weekend roadblocking in Metro Manila

1 hour ago
"The affected roads will be fully passable by 5 a.m. on Monday, November 14," the MMDA said. 
Nation
fbtw

Ultra Lotto pot to hit P215 million

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 15 hours ago
The Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot is expected to reach P215 million by tonight’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Makati residents get Christmas gift bags

15 hours ago
The Makati City government has started distributing Christmas gift bags to thousands of families, Mayor Abby Binay said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Ex-rebels got P45 million aid since July – DILG

By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
Former rebels have received over P45 million in assistance from the government since July, according to the Department of the Interior and Local Government.
Nation
fbtw

2 gunned down in Rizal

By Ed Amoroso | 15 hours ago
Two persons were killed and another was wounded in gun attacks in Rizal on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with