^

Nation

Marikina River level hits second alarm

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
October 30, 2022 | 12:00am
Marikina River level hits second alarm
Police officers monitor the water level of the Marikina River yesterday.
Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The water level at the Marikina River reached second alarm yesterday afternoon due to heavy rains brought by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.

The Marikina government said the river’s water level reached 16 meters at around 1:50 p.m. after it initially rose to 15 meters at around 12:03 p.m.

It means residents from critical areas in Barangays Malanday, Nangka and Tumana must evacuate.

In an interview over dzBB, Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said at least 32 families or 133 individuals from Barangay Tumana have sought shelter at the H. Bautista Elementary School, one of the 31 designated evacuation centers in Marikina.

He added that the rescue equipment was prepositioned and volunteers were helping with relief efforts.

Teodoro said there were no flooded streets in Marikina as of yesterday afternoon.

He urged residents to be ready in the event there is a need for a forced evacuation.

MARIKINA RIVER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIST: Here's how you can donate to 'Paeng' relief efforts

LIST: Here's how you can donate to 'Paeng' relief efforts

10 hours ago
Calls for donations for help, either in cash or in kind, have been raised by various groups from different provinces affected...
Nation
fbtw
CA reverses order opening BF Para&ntilde;aque gates to public

CA reverses order opening BF Parañaque gates to public

By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 day ago
The Court of Appeals Ninth Division has reversed and set aside the ruling of the Human Settlements Adjudication Commission...
Nation
fbtw
Ateneo postpones October 30 college entrance test

Ateneo postpones October 30 college entrance test

2 hours ago
The Ateneo de Manila University said that its entrance exams set on October 30 is postponed due to Severe Tropical Storm...
Nation
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on October 28 due to 'Paeng'

Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on October 28 due to 'Paeng'

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Below is a list of cities and provinces which have cancelled classes and work on October 28 due to inclement w...
Nation
fbtw
1 dead, 1 hurt as SUV crashes in Malate

1 dead, 1 hurt as SUV crashes in Malate

By Ghio Ong | 2 days ago
A man died and his companion was seriously injured after a sport utility vehicle crashed into a motorcycle along Taft Avenue...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quezon City, Muntinlupa enforce preemptive evacuation

Quezon City, Muntinlupa enforce preemptive evacuation

By Emmanuel Tupas | 53 minutes ago
Quezon City and Muntinlupa yesterday implemented preemptive evacuation of residents in low-lying areas due to the threat of...
Nation
fbtw
Biker who harassed woman in Caloocan still at large

Biker who harassed woman in Caloocan still at large

By Ghio Ong | 53 minutes ago
Almost two months after a video showing a motorcycle-riding man harassing a woman in Caloocan went viral, police have yet...
Nation
fbtw
P25 million marijuana seized in Kalinga

P25 million marijuana seized in Kalinga

By Artemio Dumlao | 53 minutes ago
Police and agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency seized marijuana bricks and oil with an estimated value of P25...
Nation
fbtw
Woman held over P92 million shabu at NAIA

Woman held over P92 million shabu at NAIA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 53 minutes ago
A foreigner was arrested for allegedly smuggling into the country 13.56 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu valued...
Nation
fbtw

Makati gets 3 awards for being top revenue generator

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 53 minutes ago
The city government of Makati has received three awards from the Department of Finance’s Bureau of Local Government Finance for being among the top revenue generators in the country last year.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with