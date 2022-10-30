Marikina River level hits second alarm

Police officers monitor the water level of the Marikina River yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — The water level at the Marikina River reached second alarm yesterday afternoon due to heavy rains brought by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.

The Marikina government said the river’s water level reached 16 meters at around 1:50 p.m. after it initially rose to 15 meters at around 12:03 p.m.

It means residents from critical areas in Barangays Malanday, Nangka and Tumana must evacuate.

In an interview over dzBB, Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said at least 32 families or 133 individuals from Barangay Tumana have sought shelter at the H. Bautista Elementary School, one of the 31 designated evacuation centers in Marikina.

He added that the rescue equipment was prepositioned and volunteers were helping with relief efforts.

Teodoro said there were no flooded streets in Marikina as of yesterday afternoon.

He urged residents to be ready in the event there is a need for a forced evacuation.