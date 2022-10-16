^

MMDA eyes private sector to improve ferry system

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
October 16, 2022 | 12:00am
Officials of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), led by acting Chairman Carlo Dimayuga inspect the MMDA ferry boat along Pasig River in Manila on Tuesday (August 9, 2022).
MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) plans to tap the private sector in making the Pasig River Ferry Service (PRFS) as an alternative mode of transport especially for tourism.

MMDA Chairman Carlo Dimayuga III met with mall operators last week to discuss plans for the river ferry.

He said the private sector could help the MMDA in “developing the ferry service and the Pasig River in terms of tourism.”

The MMDA has not disclosed its plans for the PRFS, which was relaunched in 2019 and offers free rides to passengers.

Currently, four ferryboats – two 51-seater vessels with toilets, a 55-seater and an air-conditioned 54-seater – ply the 25-kilometer stretch of the Pasig River to carry passengers.

Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista earlier said the MMDA would make sure the PRFS would be rehabilitated under his term. He also said they would look into whether it would be continued if the Pasig River Expressway is built.

Advocacy group The Passenger Forum opposed plans to construct the expressway and called on the government to invest in the improvement of the river ferry service.

