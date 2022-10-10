QC cops arrest 2 labor organizers after arraignment on separate case

MANILA, Philippines — Two labor organizers were arrested in Quezon City on Monday as they were leaving court after being arraigned on a separate case. labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno said.

According to an alert issued by KMU, Kara Taggaoa of KMU International and Pasiklab Operators and Drivers Association-PISTON president Larry Valbuena were arrested for a Direct Assault case that the group said was, like the Robbery case they were arraigned on, fabricated and has no basis.

"Nagpakilala ang arresting officer at binasahan sila ng kaso at Miranda Rights, ngunit walang pinakitang warrant of arrest. Ang warrant ay pinakita na lamang sa kanila nang papunta na sila sa Camp Karingal at makikita na ito ay 'unserved'," the group said.

(The arresting officer introduced himself and informed the two of the charge and read them their Miranda Rights but did not show a warrant of arrest. The warrant was only shown as they were being brought to Camp Karingal and it was marked 'unserved.')

A redacted copy of the warrant posted by KMU orders the arrest of Taggaoa, Valbuena and another person for alleged violation of Article 148 of the Revised Penal Code.

That article penalizes "[employing] force or intimidation for the attainment of any of the purpose enumerated in defining the crimes of rebellion and sedition" as well as attacking, employing force, intimidating or resisting "any person in authority or any of his agents, while engaged in the performance of official duties."

Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 34, which issued the warrant, set bail at P36,000 each.

"Pangalawang gawa-gawang kaso na ito na isinampa laban kina Kara at Larry ngunit wala pa ring abiso, preliminary investigation, at walang dinaanang due process," KMU said, adding the case is from an incident that happened in 2020.

The group said the belated filing shows that the government will continue to use what they said were made-up charges to silence activists and rights defenders under the Marcos administration.

In a separate statement, rights alliance Karapayan called the arrests arbitrary. The group stressed that Taggaoa and Valbuena "did not receive any subpoena from the Office of the Prosecutor in Quezon City, nor were they given a chance to participate in the preliminary investigation on the complaints against them, in violation of their right to due process."

