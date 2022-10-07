MMDA: Seven major roads closed for weekend repairs in Metro Manila

In its advisory, DPWH said road reblocking and repairs will start at 11 p.m. Friday and will last until Monday.

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Public Works and Highways will undertake reblocking and repairs on a number of major roads once more starting 11 p.m. Friday night until October 10, the Metro Manila Development Authority said.

In an advisory sent to reporters, the MMDA said the following roads will be affected by the scheduled roadworks this weekend:

EDSA NB, Quezon City EDSA Carousel Bus lane Santolan MRT Station, EDSA Carousel Bus lane after Boni Serrano to P. Tuazon Avenue, after Aurora Blvd. to Kamuning 3rd lane from sidewalk (intermittent section)

C-5 Road, Pasig City truck lane (KM 15 + 171 to KM 15 +665)

Fairview Avenue NB, Quezon City between Yakal St., and Milano Dr. (2nd lane from sidewalk)

Cloverleaf EDSA NB to segment of NLEX SB (inner lane)

Roosevelt Avenue near corner EDSA SB

Payatas Road, Quezon City near AMLAC Ville Subdivision

Along EDSA SB Balingasa Creek to Oliveros Footbridge, Quezon City

The affected roads will be fully passable by 5 a.m. on Monday, October 10.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes, the MMDA said.