Vhong Navarro remains in NBI custody

Mug shot photo of Vhong Navarro courtesy of the NBI

MANILA, Philippines — Television host Vhong Navarro was detained on Monday at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on rape charges.

In a statement yesterday, the NBI said Navarro tested negative in an antigen test.

He was turned over to the NBI Security and Management Section for detention.

He will face charges of rape and acts of lasciviousness before the Taguig Regional and Metropolitan Trial Courts, which issued warrants for his arrest.

Navarro posted P36,000 bail for the acts of lasciviousness charge.

Rape is a non-bailable offense, but bail is allowed if the evidence of the prosecution is deemed to be weak.

Navarro’s lawyer said they would file a petition for bail on rape charges. He is accused of raping model Deniece Cornejo in 2014. – Ralph Edwin Villanueva