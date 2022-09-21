^

Nation

Davao student dies from hazing; 8 nabbed

Edith Regalado - The Philippine Star
September 21, 2022 | 12:00am
Police identified the victim as August Ceazar Saplot, fourth year student of the College of Criminal Justice Education at the University of Mindanao (UM).
DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Eight persons have been arrested in connection with the death of a student in this city over the weekend due to alleged hazing.

Saplot was said to be a “pledgee” of the Alpha Kappa Rho fraternity, Alpha Delta chapter.

Another hazing victim reportedly suffered serious injuries and remains confined in a hospital.

Jeremiah Moya, Leji Wensdy Quibuyen, John Lloyd Sumagang, Harold Joshua Flauta, John Steven Silvosa, Ramel John Gamo, Gilbert Asoy Jr. and Roseller Gaentano were arrested. It has yet to be determined if the suspects are all students of the university.

Personnel of the Mandug police station said it responded to a call that the body of a man, who was later identified as Saplot, was discovered in Purok Sto. Niño, Barangay Upper Mandug in Buhangin District on Sunday.

Police said six other suspects remain at large.

In a statement, the UM said it “strongly condemns the senseless and deplorable incident in the highest possible consternation and dismay.”

The university said it is “offering its unqualified grief” to the  families of the victims.

It said fraternities have been banned from the university since Republic Act 8049 or the Anti-Hazing Law was signed.

”UM is sternly intolerant of fraternities and hazing, which only foster the culture of violence, an anathema to the core values and conducive learning environment that the university upholds since 1946,” it said.

