Dead Philippine Eagle found in seaside Sarangani town

The dead raptor was found lifeless in a beach in Barangay Daliao in Maasim, Sarangani.

MAASIM, Sarangani — Villagers found a dead rare Philippine Eagle on Monday morning in a seaside barangay here.

The dead Philippine Eagle was first spotted on the sands at Barangay Daliao by a resident named Habib Maguid, who immediately informed local officials about it.

Responding staff members of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources of Soccsksargen region and personnel of the local Community Environment and Natural Resources Office and from nearby Kiamba, Sarangani told reporters the raptor was dead about four to five hours before it was found by Barangay Daliao residents

A DENR forester, Abdul Cariga, said the dead eagle does not have a tag or any marking, an indication it came from the wild, possibly from forested hinterlands in Sarangani.

There have been recorded Philippine Eagle sightings in upland towns in Sarangani, a component-province of Administrative Region 12.

Cariga said the dead eagle, weighing 5.6 kilograms with a 188 centimeter wingspan, shall be transported to the Philippine Eagle Center in Davao City for further examination.