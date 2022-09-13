Parañaque breaks ground for waste recycling facility

MANILA, Philippines — Job opportunities await Parañaque residents following the groundbreaking for the construction of the pioneering model cluster plastic recycling and materials recovery facility, which is expected to be operational next year.

Situated in a five-hectare lot owned by the local government along C5 Road Extension in Barangay La Huerta, the facility will process biodegradable and residual waste generated in the city’s first and second districts.

Parañaque Mayor Eric Olivarez and his wife Aileen led the ceremonial rites yesterday.

They were joined by representatives of the City Environment and Natural Resources Office, plastic recycling company Green Antz, snacks company Mondel?z Philippines and the Philippine Business for Social Progress.

Olivarez said the project aims to resolve plastic pollution by creating methods to reduce the amount of plastic waste, particularly in urban cities.

It also seeks to improve the city’s traditional materials recovery facility and to integrate a more efficient waste management system, he said.

“This project is a dream come true because plastic pollution is one of the growing environmental problems globally. It threatens species and ecosystems and is harmful to marine life,” the mayor said.

Olivarez said waste to be collected in the city’s 16 barangays would be tranformed into ecobricks and other materials for composting at the facility.