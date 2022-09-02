^

Nation

DPWH builds shelter for youth, elderly

Ranier Allan Ronda - The Philippine Star
September 2, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has started the construction of a P92-million building at the Manila Boystown complex in Marikina for abandoned youth and senior citizens.

The four-story building wil rise in a 720-square-meter area inside the complex. It will house offices and 17 bed spaces with toilet, laundry and kitchen areas.

The first two floors will serve as an evacuation center for disaster-stricken families. The other spaces will double as shelter for street children and the elderly.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, together with DPWH Assistant Secretary Antonio Molano Jr. and National Capital Regional director Nomer Abel Canlas, led the groundbreaking for the construction of the modernized facility.

Lacuna said the facility would benefit both the Boystown personnel and the Manila city government’s constituents.

Once completed, the facility will help the Boystown personnel in fulfilling their commitment in providing support to the homeless.

The project is being implemented by the DPWH National Capital Regional Office.

