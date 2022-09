Gabriela-Caraga exec arrested

MANILA, Philippines — The secretary general of women’s group Gabriela in Caraga was arrested in Nasipit, Agusan del Norte on Tuesday.

Atheliana Hijos, 76, also known as Ka Atel, was apprehended in Barangay Kinabjangan, Caraga police director Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr. said.

He said Hijos has pending warrants for murder and kidnapping with serious illegal detention.

Human rights group Karapatan denounced the arrest, saying it shows how the judicial system is being weaponized against human rights defenders.

“The arrest of Hijos is based on fabricated testimonies of soldiers saying that Atel is a combatant and was involved in armed encounters – a blatant lie considering Atel’s senior age and frail physical condition,” Karapatan said in a statement.