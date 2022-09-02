2 charged in Palawan saleslady’s rape-slay

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — Two persons were charged in connection with the rape and killing of a 22-year-old saleslady who was reported missing on Aug. 5.

Leobert Dasmariñas and Jobert Valdestamon were charged with rape with homicide before the Puerto Princesa prosecutor’s office on Wednesday, Capt. Joy Iquin, Palawan police spokesperson, said.

She said Dasmariñas executed an extrajudicial confession that he raped and killed Jovelyn Galleno.

Dasmariñas led police to the location of the remains and personal belongings of the victim. Valdestamon remains at large.

In Baguio City, Mayor Benjamin Magalong warned the public against spreading photos on social media of a 22-year-old rape victim found naked in Barangay Alfonso Tabora on Tuesday.

He vowed to go after those behind the circulation of the photos.

The Baguio police said it would get to the bottom of the rape-slay. – Emmanuel Tupas, Artemio Dumlao