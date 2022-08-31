Zambales posts record tourist arrivals

IBA, Zambales, Philippines — Tourist arrivals in this province soared to a record 520,291 in the first half of this year.

The figure is higher compared to visitor arrivals during the same period in the past three years.

Data from the Zambales provincial tourism office showed that 503,161 were local tourists and 17,130 foreigners.

San Antonio had the biggest tourism draw followed by San Antonio, a surfing spot; San Narciso, Subic, Iba and San Felipe.

Provincial tourism office manager Tel Mora said about 60 to 70 percent of the visitors came from Metro Manila, 20 to 35 percent from other provinces while the rest are residents of Zambales.

The highest number of tourist arrivals was recorded during the summer months. Up to 207,645 locals and 9,210 foreigners arrived in April and 83,964 locals and 2,950 foreigners visited in May.

“We have everything that tourists would want, from waterfalls and rivers to beaches and islands. They can enjoy all of these in relative safety and comfort even under the continuing pandemic,” Gov. Hermogenes Ebdane Jr. said.

“If the growing arrival trend continues until yearend, we may even outdo this year the pre-pandemic levels as far as visitor arrivals are concerned,” he said.