^

Nation

Former terrorists to benefit from 7 Basilan irrigation projects

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 25, 2022 | 2:00pm
Former terrorists to benefit from 7 Basilan irrigation projects
One of the seven irrigation projects in Basilan officials inaugurated on Aug. 24, 2022.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A senior official of the National Irrigation Administration and provincial leaders inaugurated Wednesday seven projects in Basilan, designed to boost productivity of farmers, among them hundreds of now reforming former Abu Sayyaf gunmen.

Engineer Czar Sulaik, who is NIA’s deputy administrator for engineering and operation, Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman and representatives from the police and military together turned over one after another the new irrigation facilities to beneficiary-communities in separate symbolic rites Wednesday.

Basilan never had such multi-million agriculture support facilities since it became a province in the 1970s, from what was known prior as Basilan City.

Sulaik and Salliman were accompanied in their tours to the project sites by Brig. Gen. Domingo Gobway of the Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade, senior officials of the Basilan Provincial Police Office and local executives from across the island province. 

The irrigation facilities are located in Tumahubong, Sumisip, in Pali, Maluso, in Makiri in Isabela City and in two other areas in Lamitan City.

 “We are glad that these projects have been done, knowing well how these can help local farmers have higher yields as a consequence of having their farms irrigated, Sulaik said.

The irrigation facilities were built together by NIA and the provincial government of Basilan.

Among the farmers to benefit from the facilities are more than 200 former members of the Abu Sayyaf who have returned to the fold of law through the efforts of Salliman and Basilan's congressional representative, Mujiv Hataman.

The two officials had secured, along with the provincial police and the military’s Western Mindanao Command, the surrender, via backchannel talks, of more than 300 local Abu Sayyaf members in the past five six years.

“We are grateful to the provincial and municipal officials who supported the implementation of these projects,” Sulaik said.

He said he was elated having personally seen, as he toured Basilan, along with Salliman, that there is peace now in the province, contrary to undue perception by outsiders that it is beset with serious security woes. 

ABU SAYYAF GROUP

TERRORISM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Nueva Vizcaya cop commits suicide after killing colleague

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
A policeman allegedly committed suicide after killing his colleague at a checkpoint in Barangay Bakir in Bagabag town before midnight yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

PNP: No serial killer behind kidnappings

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday dismissed rumors that a serial killer or a group of people in a white van could be behind the series of kidnappings and killings in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.
Nation
fbtw

2 lawyers nominated to head BI, LRA

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla has nominated two lawyers to be the next chief of the Bureau of Immigration and Land Registration Authority.
Nation
fbtw

Pantabangan, Angat water level still low

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 15 hours ago
The water levels in Angat Dam in Bulacan and Pantabangan in Nueva Ecija remain low despite rains dumped by the southwest monsoon enhanced by Severe Tropical Storm Florita in the past two days.
Nation
fbtw

Ice cream van stolen in Cavite

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
A refrigerated van containing an undetermined number of ice cream tubs, which was stolen from a cold storage facility in General Mariano Alvarez, Cavite on Monday, was found abandoned and empty in Calamba, Laguna...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Driver in Mandaluyong hit-and-run incident indicted for frustrated homicide

Driver in Mandaluyong hit-and-run incident indicted for frustrated homicide

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
The Office of the City Prosecutor of Mandaluyong has indicted the driver in the hit-and-run incident for a frustrated homicide...
Nation
fbtw
Manila cleans up debris left by Florita

Manila cleans up debris left by Florita

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
The Manila city government’s Department of Public Services cleaned up the debris left by Severe Tropical Storm Florida...
Nation
fbtw
P173.4 million shabu stashed in tea bags seized

P173.4 million shabu stashed in tea bags seized

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Anti-narcotics officers confiscated 25.5 kilos of shabu with an estimated street value of P173.4 million in Quezon City ...
Nation
fbtw
Iloilo inmates hold noise barrage over food lack

Iloilo inmates hold noise barrage over food lack

By Jennifer Rendon | 15 hours ago
More than 100 inmates at the Iloilo District Jail in Barangay Nanga in Pototan held a noise barrage yesterday to protest what...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City issues guidelines on localized class suspension

Quezon City issues guidelines on localized class suspension

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has issued guidelines on localized suspension of classes due to typhoons, flooding and other...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with