Another bomb-maker surrenders in Maguindanao

The bomb-maker Rasbil (3rd from left) also turned in a 5.56 Ultimax light machinegun.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Another bomb-maker in the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters surrendered to the Army and pledged allegiance to the government, the 13th in just five months.

The BIFF member, whose real name was withheld pending relocation to an area far from reach of companions, turned in a 5.56 Ultimax light machinegun to officials of the 1st Brigade Combat Team and the 6th Mechanized Battalion during a simple rite Wednesday in Sultan Kudarat town in Maguindanao.

Major Gen. Roy Galido, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Battalion, said Friday BIFF member “Rasbil” shall be reintroduced to mainstream society with the help of different government agencies.

Rasbil had told reporters he produced improvised explosive devices for the BIFF, which is operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

He even turned in schematic diagrams for IEDs that he said are easy to fabricate using ammonium nitrate as blasting powder and detonators that can be set off from a distance using mobile phones.

The BIFF and ally Dawlah Islamiya, are blamed for all deadly bombings in central Mindanao since 2014.

Both groups have a reputation for bombing business establishments and public conveyances if demands for “protection money” are not met.

More than 300 BIFF and Dawlah Islamiya members have voluntarily yielded to units of 6th ID, with the help of local officials, since 2017.