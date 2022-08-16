^

Fishing dynamites seized in Jolo

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 16, 2022 | 7:36am
The fishing dynamites are now in the custody of the Jolo police.
Philstar.com / John Unson

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao — The police seized explosives for fishing found in an abandoned house in Jolo town in Sulu Monday.

In a report to the headquarters here of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, Major Annidul Sali, chief of the Jolo municipal police, said the fishing dynamites were found in a shanty in Sitio Barberohan in Barangay Busbus.

The dynamites can also be used for terror attacks if rigged with improvised blasting mechanisms that can be detonated from a distance using mobile phones.

Sali said they immediately deactivated the explosives for illegal blast fishing after residents reported having seen two, filled with highly-combustible ammonium nitrate as blasting powder, in an abandoned shelter in a seaside village in Sitio Barberohan in Barangay Busbus, not too distant from the Jolo town proper.

Sali said efforts to identify the owner of the confiscated explosives are now underway.

 

DYNAMITE FISHING

EXPLOSIVE
