QCPD official’s car tagged in fatal hit-and-run

MANILA, Philippines — A police official is the registered owner of a black Ford Ranger pickup truck, which figured in a hit-and-run accident in Quezon City that killed a tricycle driver and injured a passenger on Saturday.

Documents obtained by The STAR from the Land Transportation Office (LTO) showed that the vehicle with license plate NGC-8456 is owned by Lt. Col. Mark Julio Abong, who heads the Quezon City Police District Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit.

Abong said Ronald Centino, who is responsible for the maintenance of the vehicle, drove his pickup truck without his consent and failed to return it.

According to a police report, Abong reported the status of his vehicle at around 3 a.m. on Aug. 6, two hours before the accident took place at the corner of Anonas and Pajo streets in Barangay Quirino 2-A.

Centino, said to be a Quezon City resident, remains at large.

Closed-circuit television footage showed the pickup truck was traveling along Anonas street behind a police patrol car when it struck a tricycle driven by Joel Laroa.

A motorist documented the aftermath of the accident and said the police official’s vehicle overtook the police car and hit the tricycle, which was traveling in the opposite direction.

In another video, Laroa could be seen bleeding profusely from wounds in his left leg.

Bystanders were overheard in the video pleading for assistance and looking for barangay officials as Laroa lay motionless in his tricycle.

A barangay rescue team brought Laroa and his passenger, Rozelle Morales, to the Quirino Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Laroa died from injuries and loss of blood.

The families of the victims could not be reached for comment.