Nation

BF Homes gates regulated by residents

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - The Philippine Star
August 11, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The five gates of BF Homes subdivision in Parañaque City ordered opened to the public by the Human Settlements Adjudication Commission (HSAC) are being regulated again by the homeowners.

The HSAC earlier ordered the unobstructed entry and exit of vehicles along Aguirre Avenue, Elizalde street, El Grande Avenue, Concha Cruz street and Tropical street in the subdivision, even if the vehicles do not have the subdivision’s sticker issued by the homeowners.

BF Homes security personnel and a number of residents started manning the gates of the subdivision on Monday, including the five streets covered by the HSAC order, blocking the entry of vehicles without the stickers.

A homeowner said the initiative aims to ensure the security of the residents.

Non-residents, on the other hand, lauded the HSAC move, which allowed them to bypass traffic in Parañaque and Las Piñas without having to pay thousands of pesos per vehicle sticker to the homeowners. Las Piñas gives free vehicle stickers to residents for its “friendship route” that traverses several subdivisions.

On Tuesday, Barangay BF Homes councilman Noel Azarcon filed a resolution asking the Parañaque government to field additional traffic personnel as well as peace and order units around the village.

