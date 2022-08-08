^

Nation

BF Homes deploys patrol, reaction teams

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - The Philippine Star
August 8, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Officials of Barangay BF Homes in Parañaque City have deployed patrol and reaction teams following the order of the Human Settlements Adjudication Commission (HSAC) to allow the unobstructed entry and exit of vehicles in the gated subdivision.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, Barangay BF Homes chairman Paolo Marquez said patrol teams were dispatched in the community to “deter potential troublemakers and respond to any untoward incidents.”

In a resolution dated July 29, the HSAC ordered the BF Federation of Homeowners’ Associations Inc. (BFFHAI) to open the gates of the subdivision to the public.

“The BFFHAI is hereby enjoined from requiring car stickers before allowing the entry of vehicles and imposing fees on delivery service providers,” the resolution read.

Motorists can now enter the subdivision through the gates on Aguirre Avenue, Elizalde street, El Grande Avenue, Concha Cruz street and Tropical street.

“In line with this development in our community, the barangay administration, through the public safety department and our partners from the BF Homes police, is undertaking random patrols within the subdivision,” Marquez said.

“I would like to remind the residents to exercise vigilance as the situation poses risk to our community,” he added.

Several residents of BF Homes expressed apprehension over the HSAC order, but non-residents hailed it for easing traffic in Parañaque and Las Piñas.

In an interview with The STAR, Marisa Suarez said she is concerned with the opening of the gates of BF Homes to the public.

“Everyone is worried about the safety and security of their families, the destruction of roads and the threat posed by robbers, kidnappers and drug pushers,” Suarez said.

Seventeen homeowners’ associations in the subdivision posted tarpaulins at the gates of BF Homes, saying they would “regulate and control the passage of motorists in accordance with the Magna Carta for Homeowners implementing guidelines.”

