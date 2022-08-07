P1.2 million shabu seized in Negros Oriental

MANILA, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents confisccated 180 grams of shabu valued at P1.22 million in Valencia, Negros Oriental on Friday.

The illegal drugs were recovered from Don Emilio Carino, 35, who was arrested in Barangay Palinpinon at past 6 p.m.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said Carino was apprehended after selling shabu to an undercover agent.

Meanwhile, joint teams from the PNP and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency uprooted and burned 12,000 marijuana plants worth P2.4 million in Barangay Malin-awa in Tabuk, Kalinga.