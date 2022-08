13 Abu bandits surrender

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Thirteen Abu Sayyaf bandits surrendered in Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan on Thursday following negotiations with police and military intelligence units.

Hamja Palluh Kuddong, Muhar Palluh Attuh, Muang Tawhid Asalal, Makram Palluh Attuh, Hasalal Arwan Palluh, Palluh Tarang Kanduhon and Mantalang Akman Palluhl also turned over three firearms, Col. Richard Verceles, area police command chief of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) said.

The surrenderees were with the group of Pasil Bayali and Nurhasan Jamiri, who operate in Basilan and Zamboanga peninsula.

Meanwhile, in Maguindanao, Khamhed Akan Kambal, a known bomber of Dawlah Islamiya, was killed in an encounter with government troopers in Barangay Dicalongan in Ampatuan town yesterday.

Westmincom chief Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario Jr. said Nasrudin Sali Blah, 22, was arrested.

Rosario said improvised explosive devices and bomb materials were recovered during clearing operations.