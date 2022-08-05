^

Nation

GenSan highway accident death toll now 10

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 5, 2022 | 3:23pm
GenSan highway accident death toll now 10
Ten persons died while six others were badly hurt in this road accident in General Santos City on Aug. 4, 2022.
Ph

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines — Three more died in the gruesome highway accident here Thursday that caused the instant death of seven persons and injured six others.  

Col. Paul Bometivo, director of the General Santos City police, confirmed Thursday that 10 van passengers died in the road mishap, possibly the worst in the city's history.

The accident involved a ten-wheeler hauler truck, a van fully loaded with passengers from Davao City and a Ford Raptor pick-up truck.

One of the two rear wheels of the ill-fated van exploded while its driver was maneuvering through a stretch of the Davao-GenSan Highway at the border of Barangays Batomelong and Tinagacan here, swerved towards the other lane and hit the two vehicles from the opposite direction of the thoroughfare.

Seven persons riding the van died on the spot.

Three others succumbed to injuries in a hospital later.

Bometivo identified the fatalities as Lalaine Joy Labang, Mylene Donaldo, Carlo Advincula, Regie Pag-ong, Ryan Jay Niñez, Alfredo Abatayo, Salvacion Masugbod and Rose Ann Macpal.

He said Noel Podadera and Cesar Andaya, passenger van and truck drivers, respectively, also perished in the accident.

The General Santos City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office is now extending essential interventions to the families of the accident fatalities and the badly injured now in different hospitals.

ACCIDENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

BF Parañaque gates now open to public

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Motorists can now pass through the gated community at BF Homes subdivision in Parañaque City.
Nation
fbtw

4 probed for disappearance of pharma firm CEO

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Four persons are being investigated by police for the disappearance of a chief executive officer of a pharmaceutical company in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig last month
Nation
fbtw
Thorough probe into deadly Ateneo shooting vowed

Thorough probe into deadly Ateneo shooting vowed

11 days ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has reported a shooting incident in Ateneo de Manila University...
Nation
fbtw

GenSan 3-vehicle smashup: 7 dead

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Seven persons died and and six others were injured in a collision of three vehicles in General Santos City yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Rainy across Philippines due to LPA, habagat

Rainy across Philippines due to LPA, habagat

By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
The southwest monsoon or habagat and a low-pressure area spotted off Eastern Samar will bring rain over parts of the country...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Lacuna lauds Sta. Ana Hospital for COVID-19 response

Lacuna lauds Sta. Ana Hospital for COVID-19 response

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna lauded the city-run Sta. Ana Hospital for receiving the highest rank on COVID response and management...
Nation
fbtw
Ateneo shooter&rsquo;s arraignment reset

Ateneo shooter’s arraignment reset

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
A Quezon City court deferred yesterday the arraignment of doctor Chao Tiao Yumol on charges of three counts of murder, frustrated...
Nation
fbtw
File rape case vs Vhong Navarro, Taguig prosecutor urged

File rape case vs Vhong Navarro, Taguig prosecutor urged

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
Lawyers representing model Deniece Cornejo are asking the Taguig City prosecutor’s office to file charges of rape and...
Nation
fbtw
Portion of Manila street closed today

Portion of Manila street closed today

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
A portion of Tomas Claudio street in Manila will be closed to traffic beginning tonight until Nov. 30, the Metropolitan Manila...
Nation
fbtw

Senate implements stricter COVID-19 protocols

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
Starting on Monday, the Senate will strictly implement COVID-19 protocols and will require guests and visitors to present a negative antigen test result taken within 24 hours.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with