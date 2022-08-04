6 hurt in birthday party shooting

ILOILO CITY, Philippines — Six persons were wounded in a shooting incident in Jaro district on Tuesday night.

The victims were celebrating the birthday of Mark Louie Ringor, 34, a supervisor at a construction firm, at his rented apartment in Barangay Tacas when two men on a motorcycle arrived and the backrider opened fire.

Jessen Deaño, 27; an alias Jan-Jan, 17; Antonio Gasis, 36; Edgar Castro, 26; Ace Jerald Locsin, 19, and Ringor were wounded.

Capt. Eduardo Siacon, Jaro police chief, said the gunman reportedly used two guns, which he fired at the same time.

Siacon said all the victims claimed they have no enemies and they were not involved in any incident that could trigger the shooting.

Probers said they still have no leads in the gun attack.