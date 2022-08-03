^

DOT takes action vs reported overpricing of food in Virgin Island, Panglao

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
August 3, 2022 | 7:59pm
This composite photo shows the viral overpriced meals worth P26,100 in Virgin Island, Panglao Bohol.
MANILA, Philippines — Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco on Tuesday assured the public that the department is coordinating with concerned agencies on alleged overpricing of seafood by vendors on Virgin Island in Panglao, Bohol.

Frasco said this after a woman named Vilma Uy posted that her friend’s group was charged P26,100 for the seafood, fruit and drinks they ordered. The bill covered seafood such as abalone, scallops, oyster, squid, sea urchin, banana, soft drinks and meals among others consumed by 13 people.  

For comparison, the minimum wage in Bohol province is P382 a day. 

The post has since gone viral with many blaming the practice of tourism workers charging a higher price for items and services.

The Department of Tourism then said it takes the matter “seriously” as it concerns the “welfare of tourists whose continued support for destinations is deemed critical to the recovery of tourism”

“While the DOT understands the current predicament and challenges faced by many tourism-related businesses and establishments that are gradually recouping losses due to previously imposed travel restrictions, I believe that due care must always be given to the overall experience of tourists whether it concerns upholding the quality of accommodations, attaining a certain level of service, or ensuring the reasonable pricing of products,” Frasco said in a statement.

“Tourism is a shared responsibility, and it is in helping each other along this period of recovery that we can fully enjoy the benefits that tourism brings, she added.

Guidelines and pricing standards

In view of the allegations, the tourism chief said the DOT is coordinating with the Department of Trade and Industry to ensure that reasonable pricing standards are upheld for consumer protection.

The agency’s regional office is also coordinating with the local government units to provide guidance on standards for the provision of tourist goods and services.

Frasco said the DOT will extend training to the frontline tourism workers and stakeholders involved to safeguard the overall tourist experience on the Island.

Meanwhile, the Department of the Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) and Panglao Mayor Edgardo “Boy” Arcay launched a probe into the alleged overpricing of food meals.

DENR ordered the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources to conduct a thorough investigation and submit categorical recommendations on Wednesday.

Bohol Gov. Aris Aumentado has ordered temporary suspension of motorbanca to Virgin Island.

According to DENR, Virgin Island is part of the Panglao Island Protected Seascape which was created under Republic Act 11038 or the Expanded National Integrated Protected Area Systems (E-NIPAS) Law. It is an hour drive away from mainland Panglao.

Frasco thanked Aumentado and Arcay for immediately initiating an investigation into the matter and taking initial steps at regulation.

