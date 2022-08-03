Cebu mayor catches COVID-19

CEBU, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has tested positive for COVID.

Rama was supposed to attend a meeting with President Marcos at Malacañang yesterday as president of the League of Cities in the Philippines when his reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction test yielded a positive result.

City public information officer Cerwin Eviota said Rama is asymptomatic and is working under isolation.

It was the first time that Rama tested positive for COVID since the pandemic started in 2020.

He gave assurance that his isolation would not affect the delivery of basic services and handling of the affairs of the city government.

Rama reiterated his call for his constituents to get booster shots to protect themselves against COVID.

Prior to receiving the result of his COVID test, Rama attended the opening ceremony to mark Cebu province’s 453rd anniversary at the provincial capitol. Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III, local chief executives and provincial board members attended the event.

Rama also met with members of the Cebu City Anti-Mendicancy Board in his office. – Caecent Magsumbol /The Freeman