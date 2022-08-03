Ateneo to reinstate entrance test

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo de Manila University will reinstate the Ateneo College Entrance Test (ACET) later this year after it was suspended for two years due to the pandemic.

Ateneo on Monday opened the application period for college admission for school year 2023 to 2024, with the ACET set on Oct. 29 to 30 in Metro Manila and Nov. 5 to 6 in other areas.

“Aside from performance in the ACET, acceptance to Ateneo… will be based on academic and non-academic performance from Grades 9 to 11; batch ranking at the end of Grade 11; personal admission essays; recommendation letters; extracurriculars and disciplinary records. The submission of application requirements will be fully online,” it added.

The application for first year college admission and scholarship will be until Sept. 30, with the results expected to be released in April 2023.

In a separate statement, the university said it has not authorized any individual or entity, including review centers, to conduct review or training sessions in preparation for the ACET.