^

Nation

Ex-Basilan mayor, 2 others dead in Ateneo shooting

Philstar.com
July 24, 2022 | 4:41pm
Ex-Basilan mayor, 2 others dead in Ateneo shooting
This July 24, 2022 photo shows ambulances outside the Ateneo de Manila University, which has been locked down due to a shooting incident at the Quezon City campus.
Philstar.com / Franco Luna

MANILA, Philippines (Corrected, 5:40 p.m.) — A former mayor of a Basilan town and two others died in the wake of a shooting incident Saturday afternoon at the Ateneo de Manila University’s Quezon City Campus, police said.

The National Capital Region Police Office said Rosita Furigay, former mayor of Lamitan City in Basilan, was dead on arrival at the World Citi Medical Center.

Furigay was elected mayor in 2013, replacing her husband Roderick, who had been mayor since 2004. Local reports said that Rosita bowed out of politics in June.

An earlier report identified her husband as the casualty in the incident.

Jeneven Bandiola, 35, was also dead on arrival at the Quezon Memorial Medical Center, while Victor George Capistrano, identified by police as an executive assistant, was found dead on the scene.

Barangay Loyola Height captain Don Hayes previously said that a mayor from the province of Basilan died in the shooting.

Furigay’s 25-year-old daughter, Hanna, is in the emergency room of the QMMC undergoing treatment, police said.

Shooter apprehended

The suspect, identified by police as Ramil Nicomedez is reportedly in the custody of the police. A statement from the Office of the Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte however identified a different suspect under custody named Chao Tiao Yumul.

It is unclear whether two suspects have been arrested.

The shooter was captured following a chase along Esteban Abada St. He was said to have escaped to Varsity Hills Subdivision by climbing a wall in front of the barangay hall, after which he rammed the village’s gates in a getaway vehicle and drove to Aurora.

The Ateneo Law School was supposed to hold their graduation rites on Saturday, but this was canceled after the shooting as the campus was placed on lockdown.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte denounced the shooting incident at Ateneo, saying “this kind of incident has no place in our society and must be condemned to the highest level.”

Belmonte also extended her sincerest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died in the shooting.

The National Bureau of Investigation said that it has dispatched a team of agents to the Ateneo campus “to investigate and extend assistance to the victims and school authorities.” — Xave Gregorio with reports from Franco Luna and Kristine Joy Patag

 

Editor's note: An earlier version of this article erroneously reported that an incumbent mayor from Basilan was killed from the incident. This article has been corrected. We apologize for the error.

ATENEO DE MANILA UNIVERSITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Facilities at 3 Manila hospitals closed

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Some facilities at three city-run hospitals in Manila were closed for disinfection and repairs, the Manila public information office said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
3 Chinese, 2 Pinoys nabbed for kidnapping

3 Chinese, 2 Pinoys nabbed for kidnapping

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Three Chinese and two Filipinos were arrested in an entrapment operation for allegedly kidnapping three Chinese in Manila...
Nation
fbtw
3 BIFF men dead in bungled Army detachment attack

3 BIFF men dead in bungled Army detachment attack

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Three terrorists were killed while a soldier was hurt in an encounter in Mamasapano town in Maguindanao from late Thursday...
Nation
fbtw
PNP to recalibrate SONA security

PNP to recalibrate SONA security

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The Philippine National Police will recalibrate its security deployment for President Marcos’ first State of the Nation...
Nation
fbtw

Ex-Quezon town vice mayor slain

By Arnell Ozaeta | 18 hours ago
A former vice mayor of Dolores town in Quezon was shot dead in San Pablo City in Laguna on Friday night.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Thorough probe into deadly Ateneo shooting promised vowed

Thorough probe into deadly Ateneo shooting promised vowed

2 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has reported a shooting incident in Ateneo de Manila University...
Nation
fbtw
Cops raid loan firm for client harassment

Cops raid loan firm for client harassment

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Operatives of the police Anti-Cybecrime Group led by ACG director Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding raided the office of the...
Nation
fbtw
Meralco, Pasig support 4 aspiring doctors

Meralco, Pasig support 4 aspiring doctors

By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
The Manila Electric Co., through the One Meralco Foundation , is providing support to aspiring doctors through a scholarship...
Nation
fbtw
7 convicted for selling COVID-19 drugs, test kits

7 convicted for selling COVID-19 drugs, test kits

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Seven people arrested in various operations in Metro Manila for selling COVID-19 medicines and test kits and falsifying test...
Nation
fbtw

3 held for violating gun ban

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Three people were arrested in Quezon City on Friday for violation of the gun ban imposed in Metro Manila as part of security measures for President Marcos’ first State of the Nation Address.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with