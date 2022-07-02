Around 500 OFWs rant on missing packages for families

This April 2, 2020 photo shows overseas Filipino workers who returned to the country and are set to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Around 500 overseas Filipino workers in the United Arab Emirates are griping over missing packages they sent home that a courier has not delivered for many months now.

The OFWs have sent letters to media outfits in Mindanao, asking help to connect them to Philippine agencies that can investigate why the All Win Cargo Dubai cannot give them a clear explanation on where their packages are now.

“The courier firm has been ignoring us,” an OFW said in one of the letters sent to media entities in key Southern Mindanao cities.

One of the complainants, Marichel Esperat, is a sister of a broadcaster in a radio station in Zamboanga City.

“We are bothered by this saddening development,” the news reporter, Carina Rebollos Dela Cruz, said Saturday.

The affected OFWs, among them Muslims from different Mindanao provinces, said even the contact in Manila of the All Win Cargo Dubai, the Cargoflex Haulers Corporation that facilitates deliveries in the Philippines of parcels and cargoes sent to the country, is ignoring their complaints.

The office of the Cargoflex Haulers Corp. is in Lot 1A, Unit A in Canaynay Avenue in Martinville Subdivision in Manuyo, Las Piñas City.

The complaining OFWs have also asked the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police to check the controversy.