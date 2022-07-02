^

Nation

Around 500 OFWs rant on missing packages for families

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 2, 2022 | 1:22pm
Around 500 OFWs rant on missing packages for families
This April 2, 2020 photo shows overseas Filipino workers who returned to the country and are set to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Around 500 overseas Filipino workers in the United Arab Emirates are griping over missing packages they sent home that a courier has not delivered for many months now.

The OFWs have sent letters to media outfits in Mindanao, asking help to connect them to Philippine agencies that can investigate why the All Win Cargo Dubai cannot give them a clear explanation on where their packages are now.

“The courier firm has been ignoring us,” an OFW said in one of the letters sent to media entities in key Southern Mindanao cities.

One of the complainants, Marichel Esperat, is a sister of a broadcaster in a radio station in Zamboanga City.

“We are bothered by this saddening development,” the news reporter, Carina Rebollos Dela Cruz, said Saturday.

The affected OFWs, among them Muslims from different Mindanao provinces, said even the contact in Manila of the All Win Cargo Dubai, the Cargoflex Haulers Corporation that facilitates deliveries in the Philippines of parcels and cargoes sent to the country, is ignoring their complaints.

The office of the Cargoflex Haulers Corp. is in Lot 1A, Unit A in Canaynay Avenue in Martinville Subdivision in Manuyo, Las Piñas City.

The complaining OFWs have also asked the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police to check the controversy.

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Proud to be part of Philippine Air Force: The Embraer A-29 Super Tucano fleet
play
Sponsored

Proud to be part of Philippine Air Force: The Embraer A-29 Super Tucano fleet

1 day ago
Embraer, the world’s third largest aircraft manufacturer headquartered in Brazil, reaffirms its support to the Philippines...
Nation
fbtw
COA: 1 firm bagged P114 million MIAA deals

COA: 1 firm bagged P114 million MIAA deals

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority has awarded four contracts amounting to P114.47 million to only one firm, the Commission...
Nation
fbtw
Ex-Camarines Sur lawmaker found dead

Ex-Camarines Sur lawmaker found dead

By Cet Dematera | 1 day ago
Former Camarines Sur congressman Rolando Andaya Jr. was found dead at his residence in Barangay Concepcion Grande in Naga...
Nation
fbtw

31 active COVID-19 cases in PNP

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Philippine National Police has climbed to 31, the PNP said in its latest report yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Comelec nullifies Agoo town mayor’s proclamation

By Artemio Dumlao | 14 hours ago
A power struggle looms in Agoo, La Union after the Commission on Elections disqualified Frank Sibuma, who was proclaimed winner in the mayoral elections in May.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
P406k worth of illegal LPG tanks impounded in 1st half of 2022

P406k worth of illegal LPG tanks impounded in 1st half of 2022

1 hour ago
In its crackdown against the illegal trading of fake liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), Solane, one of the country’s leading...
Nation
fbtw
Cebu Pacific flights canceled on Saturday due to 'bad weather' &mdash; MIAA

Cebu Pacific flights canceled on Saturday due to 'bad weather' — MIAA

3 hours ago
Two Cebu Pacific flights have been cancelled so far on Saturday due to inclement weather at the capital Manila, the Manila...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City no contact apprehension in full swing

Quezon City no contact apprehension in full swing

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
Following a nine-month dry run, the Quezon City government yesterday started the full implementation of the No Contact Apprehension...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos extends free EDSA bus rides

Marcos extends free EDSA bus rides

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 14 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday approved the extension of free EDSA Carousel bus rides until the end of the year to mitigate the...
Nation
fbtw
Lacuna: Keep city hall clean

Lacuna: Keep city hall clean

By Ghio Ong | 14 hours ago
Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan appealed to city hall employees to keep their offices clean as she started her tenure as...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with