Lacuna: Keep city hall clean

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
July 2, 2022 | 12:00am
Lacuna: Keep city hall clean
Mayor Honey Lacuna checks closed-circuit television footage of Quiapo Church during a tour of Manila’s city hall yesterday.
Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan appealed to city hall employees to keep their offices clean as she started her tenure as the first female mayor of the country’s capital city yesterday.

She made the rounds at the city hall, inspecting various departments, including the prosecutor’s office and courtrooms, according to the city government’s public information office.

Lacuna ordered certain departments to clean up and remove “eyesores” such as broken chairs and windows, as well as improperly parked cars at the city hall’s parking area.

She said she wants more space allotted to departments frequently visited by residents, such as the office of senior citizens’ affairs, which has been occupying the city hall’s inner court.

Lacuna said she persisted in checking nearly all the city hall offices to see what needs fixing or removing and to meet the city hall employees.

She added that city hall personnel “must treat the area where they work as they would treat their own home.”    

HONEY LACUNA-PANGAN
