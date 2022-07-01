^

Nation

Mayor Aguilar and daughter-vice mayor take their oath for another term

The Philippine Star
July 1, 2022 | 9:00pm
Mayor Aguilar and daughter-vice mayor take their oath for another term

MANILA, Philippines — Las Piñas City Mayor Imelda ‘Mel’ Aguilar and daughter Vice Mayor April Aguilar took their oath of office at the Mayor’s office on Thursday.

The mother-and-daughter tandem were sworn into office by Las Piñas Regional Trial Court (RTC) Executive Judge Elizabeth Yu-Guray together with the winning councilors. Now on her third term as the city chief executive, Aguilar vowed to continue serving her constituents through the “Tuloy ang Tapat at Progresibong Serbisyo” program.

The mayor added that on she will be focusing on health services most especially in administering vaccines for the protection of city residents in the fight against Covid-19.

Aguilar likewise expressed optimism that the City Council will work even harder and continue to pass resolutions and ordinances that will make the city more progressive for the betterment of city residents.

Joining the Aguilars during the oath-taking were District 1 Councilors Mark Anthony G. Santos; John Jess Anthony C. Bustamante; Felimon A. Aguilar III; Rex H. Riguiera; Oscar C. Peña and Florante S. Dela Cruz. Also taking their oath of office were District 2 Councilors Henry C. Medina; Luis I. Bustamante; Ruben C. Ramos; Lord Linley R. Aguilar; Danilo V. Hernandez and Emmanuel Luis C. Casimiro.

MEL AGUILAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Proud to be part of Philippine Air Force: The Embraer A-29 Super Tucano fleet
play
Sponsored

Proud to be part of Philippine Air Force: The Embraer A-29 Super Tucano fleet

13 hours ago
Embraer, the world’s third largest aircraft manufacturer headquartered in Brazil, reaffirms its support to the Philippines...
Nation
fbtw
Villager dead, 2 hurt in North Cotabato gun attack

Villager dead, 2 hurt in North Cotabato gun attack

5 hours ago
A villager was killed while two others were seriously wounded when suspected members of a local terrorist group shot with...
Nation
fbtw
QC gov't to implement No Contact Apprehension Program vs traffic violators in select areas

QC gov't to implement No Contact Apprehension Program vs traffic violators in select areas

6 hours ago
The Quezon City local government's No Contact Apprehension Program took effect Friday along 15 major roads in the city following...
Nation
fbtw

Grand Lotto prize soars to P318 million

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 22 hours ago
The Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot is expected to increase to P318 million, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Mayor Aguilar and daughter-vice mayor take their oath for another term

Mayor Aguilar and daughter-vice mayor take their oath for another term

1 hour ago
Las Piñas City Mayor Imelda ‘Mel’ Aguilar and daughter Vice Mayor April Aguilar took their oath of office...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Ex-Camarines Sur lawmaker found dead

Ex-Camarines Sur lawmaker found dead

By Cet Dematera | 22 hours ago
Former Camarines Sur congressman Rolando Andaya Jr. was found dead at his residence in Barangay Concepcion Grande in Naga...
Nation
fbtw
Metro Manila&rsquo;s COVID-19 growth may peak by July &ndash; OCTA

Metro Manila’s COVID-19 growth may peak by July – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 22 hours ago
The number of new COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) may peak by the first or second week of July, the OCTA...
Nation
fbtw
Vico Sotto, Cayetano take oath of office

Vico Sotto, Cayetano take oath of office

By Ghio Ong | 22 hours ago
Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto vowed to outdo his accomplishments during his first term as he was sworn into office yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Customs seizes P6 million white onions

Customs seizes P6 million white onions

By Robertzon Ramirez | 22 hours ago
White onions valued at P6 million imported from China were confiscated by the Bureau of Customs at the Manila International...
Nation
fbtw
LPA off Luzon now Tropical Depression Domeng

LPA off Luzon now Tropical Depression Domeng

By Romina Cabrera | 22 hours ago
A low-pressure area monitored off Northern Luzon on Wednesday developed into a tropical depression yesterday and was named...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with