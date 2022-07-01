Mayor Aguilar and daughter-vice mayor take their oath for another term

MANILA, Philippines — Las Piñas City Mayor Imelda ‘Mel’ Aguilar and daughter Vice Mayor April Aguilar took their oath of office at the Mayor’s office on Thursday.

The mother-and-daughter tandem were sworn into office by Las Piñas Regional Trial Court (RTC) Executive Judge Elizabeth Yu-Guray together with the winning councilors. Now on her third term as the city chief executive, Aguilar vowed to continue serving her constituents through the “Tuloy ang Tapat at Progresibong Serbisyo” program.

The mayor added that on she will be focusing on health services most especially in administering vaccines for the protection of city residents in the fight against Covid-19.

Aguilar likewise expressed optimism that the City Council will work even harder and continue to pass resolutions and ordinances that will make the city more progressive for the betterment of city residents.

Joining the Aguilars during the oath-taking were District 1 Councilors Mark Anthony G. Santos; John Jess Anthony C. Bustamante; Felimon A. Aguilar III; Rex H. Riguiera; Oscar C. Peña and Florante S. Dela Cruz. Also taking their oath of office were District 2 Councilors Henry C. Medina; Luis I. Bustamante; Ruben C. Ramos; Lord Linley R. Aguilar; Danilo V. Hernandez and Emmanuel Luis C. Casimiro.