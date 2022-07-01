^

Nation

Villager dead, 2 hurt in North Cotabato gun attack

Philstar.com
July 1, 2022 | 5:24pm
Villager dead, 2 hurt in North Cotabato gun attack

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A villager was killed while two others were seriously wounded when suspected members of a local terrorist group shot with assault rifles four houses in Pikit town in North Cotabato late Thursday.

In a statement Friday, the Pikit Municipal Police Station identified the fatality as Gilbert Roa, who died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

Roa was inside one of four adjoining houses in Sitio Saguing in Barangay Ginatilan in Pikit, North Cotabato that unidentified men shot with M16 and M14 assault rifles.

Two neighbors of Roa, Eleonor Umutong ang Kho Enok, were seriously wounded in the attack.

Residents of Barangay Ginatilan had told responding police probers that there are indications that the gunmen belong to either the Dawlah Islamiya or the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.

Both terrorist groups are operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said he has directed the Pikit municipal police force to enlist the help of local officials in identifying the people behind the attack for prosecution.   

GUN ATTACK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Proud to be part of Philippine Air Force: The Embraer A-29 Super Tucano fleet
play
Sponsored

Proud to be part of Philippine Air Force: The Embraer A-29 Super Tucano fleet

8 hours ago
Embraer, the world’s third largest aircraft manufacturer headquartered in Brazil, reaffirms its support to the Philippines...
Nation
fbtw

6 dead as ambulance hits truck in Zamboanga del Norte

By John Unson | 18 hours ago
A hauler truck collided with an ambulance along the highway in Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte on Wednesday, leaving six persons dead and seven others wounded.
Nation
fbtw

3 activists nabbed for anti-Marcos tarp

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Three youth leaders were arrested yesterday by police while attempting to hang a banner at a footbridge along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.
Nation
fbtw

NDF consultant gets life for murder

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
A Taguig City court has sentenced National Democratic Front peace consultant and spokesman Concha Araneta to life in prison over a murder case in Aklan almost 47 years ago.
Nation
fbtw

Grand Lotto prize soars to P318 million

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 18 hours ago
The Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot is expected to increase to P318 million, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
QC gov't to implement No Contact Apprehension Program vs traffic violators in select areas

QC gov't to implement No Contact Apprehension Program vs traffic violators in select areas

2 hours ago
The Quezon City local government's No Contact Apprehension Program took effect Friday along 15 major roads in the city following...
Nation
fbtw
Ex-Camarines Sur lawmaker found dead

Ex-Camarines Sur lawmaker found dead

By Cet Dematera | 18 hours ago
Former Camarines Sur congressman Rolando Andaya Jr. was found dead at his residence in Barangay Concepcion Grande in Naga...
Nation
fbtw
Metro Manila&rsquo;s COVID-19 growth may peak by July &ndash; OCTA

Metro Manila’s COVID-19 growth may peak by July – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
The number of new COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) may peak by the first or second week of July, the OCTA...
Nation
fbtw
Vico Sotto, Cayetano take oath of office

Vico Sotto, Cayetano take oath of office

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto vowed to outdo his accomplishments during his first term as he was sworn into office yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Customs seizes P6 million white onions

Customs seizes P6 million white onions

By Robertzon Ramirez | 18 hours ago
White onions valued at P6 million imported from China were confiscated by the Bureau of Customs at the Manila International...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with